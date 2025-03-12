Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semifinals, Gultakin Shirinova eyes bronze

The U23 European Wrestling Championship continues in Tirana, Albania.

The fifth day of the tournament saw Greco-Roman wrestlers enter the competition, while the women's wrestling category featured consolation matches, Idman.biz reports.

Five Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have advanced to the semifinals. Meanwhile, Gultakin Shirinova secured a spot in the bronze medal match after winning her consolation bout.

Greco-Roman Wrestling

55 kg

Elmir Aliyev dominated his matches, defeating Moldova’s Maxim Sarmanov (9-1) and Albania’s Andi Muka (11-2) before the time limit to reach the semifinals. He will face Russia’s Alibek Amirov (UWW) for a place in the final.



63 kg

Ziya Babashov secured a 3-1 victory over Sweden’s Alexander Vafai and then overpowered Greece’s Marios Kapantais (10-2) to advance. His next opponent is Bulgaria’s Miroslav Emilov.



77 kg

Despite a commanding 9-0 victory against Greece’s Andreas Vasilakopoulos, Khasay Hasanli was eliminated in the quarterfinals after a 3-7 loss to Germany’s Aaron Bellscheidt.



87 kg

Joju Samedov fell short in the qualification round, losing 0-7 to Armenia’s Vigen Nazaryan.



130 kg

Aykhan Mardanov also exited early after a 0-2 defeat to the Czech Republic’s Artur Sarkisyan.



Women’s wrestling

57 kg

In the consolation round, Gultakin Shirinova edged out Turkiye’s Emine Cakmak 7-5, securing a spot in the bronze medal match. She will wrestle against Romania’s Georgiana Lirca for a podium finish.



Schedule:

Semifinals – 19:45 (Baku time)

Medal matches – 21:00 (Baku time)

