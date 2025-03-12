12 March 2025
EN

Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semifinals, Gultakin Shirinova eyes bronze

Wrestling
News
12 March 2025 17:00
6
Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semifinals, Gultakin Shirinova eyes bronze

The U23 European Wrestling Championship continues in Tirana, Albania.

The fifth day of the tournament saw Greco-Roman wrestlers enter the competition, while the women's wrestling category featured consolation matches, Idman.biz reports.

Five Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have advanced to the semifinals. Meanwhile, Gultakin Shirinova secured a spot in the bronze medal match after winning her consolation bout.

Greco-Roman Wrestling
55 kg
Elmir Aliyev dominated his matches, defeating Moldova’s Maxim Sarmanov (9-1) and Albania’s Andi Muka (11-2) before the time limit to reach the semifinals. He will face Russia’s Alibek Amirov (UWW) for a place in the final.

63 kg
Ziya Babashov secured a 3-1 victory over Sweden’s Alexander Vafai and then overpowered Greece’s Marios Kapantais (10-2) to advance. His next opponent is Bulgaria’s Miroslav Emilov.

77 kg
Despite a commanding 9-0 victory against Greece’s Andreas Vasilakopoulos, Khasay Hasanli was eliminated in the quarterfinals after a 3-7 loss to Germany’s Aaron Bellscheidt.

87 kg
Joju Samedov fell short in the qualification round, losing 0-7 to Armenia’s Vigen Nazaryan.

130 kg
Aykhan Mardanov also exited early after a 0-2 defeat to the Czech Republic’s Artur Sarkisyan.

Women’s wrestling
57 kg
In the consolation round, Gultakin Shirinova edged out Turkiye’s Emine Cakmak 7-5, securing a spot in the bronze medal match. She will wrestle against Romania’s Georgiana Lirca for a podium finish.

Schedule:
Semifinals – 19:45 (Baku time)
Medal matches – 21:00 (Baku time)

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

European champion of Azerbaijan: "Without him, I wouldn't have reached this position" - INTERVIEW
14:23
Wrestling

European champion of Azerbaijan: "Without him, I wouldn't have reached this position" - INTERVIEW

Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) shared her thoughts after winning the gold medal at the U23 European Championship

European Championship: Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semifinals
11 March 16:23
Wrestling

European Championship: Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semifinals

The U23 European Wrestling Championship continues in Tirana
Arsenii Dzhioev: "We will continue to make our fans proud"
11 March 09:55
Wrestling

Arsenii Dzhioev: "We will continue to make our fans proud"

Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestler Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg) shared his thoughts after securing gold
Two wrestlers in the semifinals, Yusif Dursunov's bronze chance
10 March 17:00
Wrestling

Two wrestlers in the semifinals, Yusif Dursunov's bronze chance

The U23 European Wrestling Championship continues in Tirana, Albania

Two of Azerbaijani athletes will wrestle in the final tonight - PHOTO
9 March 15:46
Wrestling

Two of Azerbaijani athletes will wrestle in the final tonight - PHOTO

European Championship among wrestlers under 23 is being held in the capital of Albania, Tirana
Two of Azerbaijani wrestlers in the semifinals of European Championship
8 March 17:51
Wrestling

Two of Azerbaijani wrestlers in the semifinals of European Championship

European Championship among wrestlers under 23 has started

Most read

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away
11 March 10:29
Football

Champions League: PSG travels to Liverpool, Benfica faces Barcelona away

The Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches kick off today
Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale
10 March 16:16
Football

Tickets for Azerbaijan vs. Haiti match now on sale

The match will take place on March 22 at Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit
Club of the Month – Real Madrid
10 March 15:04
Football

Club of the Month – Real Madrid

Real was named the best for February, with the Spanish giant collecting 70 points

Juventus suffer heaviest home defeat in 58 years
10 March 09:34
Football

Juventus suffer heaviest home defeat in 58 years

Juventus endured their worst home defeat in the league in nearly six decades