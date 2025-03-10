Two wrestlers in the semifinals, Yusif Dursunov's bronze chance

The U23 European Wrestling Championship continues in Tirana, Albania.

On the third day of the tournament, the women's wrestling competition began, while freestyle wrestlers competed in repechage matches, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani wrestlers took to the mat, with two female athletes advancing to the semifinals, while Yusif Dursunov secured a place in the bronze medal match.

Women’s Wrestling

50 kg

Asmar Jankurtaran defeated Switzerland’s Svenja Jungo 3:0 to reach the semifinals. She will face Anastasiya Yanotava (UWW, Belarus) for a spot in the final.



55 kg

Nargiz Samadova lost in the quarterfinals to Germany’s Amori Andrix via fall.



59 kg

Gunay Gurbanova overcame Belarusian Marta Hetmanava (UWW) 7:2 to advance to the semifinals, where she will compete against Ukraine’s Yuliya Prontsevich.



Freestyle Wrestling

125 kg

Yusif Dursunov won his repechage match against Russia’s Artyom Puxovski (UWW) 4:2, earning a chance to wrestle for bronze against Turkiye’s Efe Al.



Semifinals begin at 19:45 Baku time, while medal matches start at 21:00.



Idman.biz