10 March 2025
EN

Two wrestlers in the semifinals, Yusif Dursunov's bronze chance

Wrestling
News
10 March 2025 17:00
21
Two wrestlers in the semifinals, Yusif Dursunov's bronze chance

The U23 European Wrestling Championship continues in Tirana, Albania.

On the third day of the tournament, the women's wrestling competition began, while freestyle wrestlers competed in repechage matches, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani wrestlers took to the mat, with two female athletes advancing to the semifinals, while Yusif Dursunov secured a place in the bronze medal match.

Women’s Wrestling
50 kg
Asmar Jankurtaran defeated Switzerland’s Svenja Jungo 3:0 to reach the semifinals. She will face Anastasiya Yanotava (UWW, Belarus) for a spot in the final.

55 kg
Nargiz Samadova lost in the quarterfinals to Germany’s Amori Andrix via fall.

59 kg
Gunay Gurbanova overcame Belarusian Marta Hetmanava (UWW) 7:2 to advance to the semifinals, where she will compete against Ukraine’s Yuliya Prontsevich.

Freestyle Wrestling
125 kg
Yusif Dursunov won his repechage match against Russia’s Artyom Puxovski (UWW) 4:2, earning a chance to wrestle for bronze against Turkiye’s Efe Al.

Semifinals begin at 19:45 Baku time, while medal matches start at 21:00.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Two of Azerbaijani athletes will wrestle in the final tonight - PHOTO
9 March 15:46
Wrestling

Two of Azerbaijani athletes will wrestle in the final tonight - PHOTO

European Championship among wrestlers under 23 is being held in the capital of Albania, Tirana
Two of Azerbaijani wrestlers in the semifinals of European Championship
8 March 17:51
Wrestling

Two of Azerbaijani wrestlers in the semifinals of European Championship

European Championship among wrestlers under 23 has started

Taleh Mammadov: “Becoming a strong athlete requires strict discipline”
7 March 14:23
Wrestling

Taleh Mammadov: “Becoming a strong athlete requires strict discipline”

Mammadov told that discipline and health are crucial for any athlete aiming for greatness

Azerbaijani wrestlers set for U23 European Championship
7 March 13:49
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers set for U23 European Championship

The 2025 wrestling season is kicking off with one of the year’s most significant competitions

Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship concludes - PHOTO
6 March 17:14
Wrestling

Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship concludes - PHOTO

The U15 Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling has officially concluded

Vahid Mammadov: "I have never abused my opportunities" - INTERVIEW
28 February 13:47
Wrestling

Vahid Mammadov: "I have never abused my opportunities" - INTERVIEW

The Honored Coach of Azerbaijan shared insights into his coaching career and his most accomplished athletes

Most read

How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?
8 March 13:24
MMA

How much will Rafael Fiziev earn in Las Vegas?

The fee that Azerbaijani athlete Rafael Fiziev will receive for his fight with Justin Gaedji has been revealed

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas
8 March 11:40
MMA

Rafael Fiziev's desire for a rematch in Las Vegas

Azerbaijani representative will fight as part of the UFC 313 tournament
Mozambique national football player in Zira
8 March 18:00
Football

Mozambique national football player in Zira

He scored 2 times in 15 matches he played for the national team
Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea
9 March 10:02
Football

Azerbaijani national player’s club takes lead in South Korea

Daejeon Hana climbed to the top of the South Korean league standings