Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship concludes - PHOTO

The U15 Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling has officially concluded.

Idman.biz reports that the competition took place at the Ganja Sports Palace, with the final matches held in five weight categories.

In the Greco-Roman wrestling division, medals were awarded in the 41 kg, 48 kg, 57 kg, 68 kg, and 85 kg weight classes. Notably, four out of five champions represented Neftchi.

The tournament, which began on March 3, saw winners crowned in 20 different weight classes.

Greco-Roman Wrestling

1. Rahib Ahmadov (Sumgayit-Tehsil, Neftchi)

2. Ali Javadli (UGIM-2)

3. Azer Teymurov (Masalli)

3. Pasha Aslan (UGIM-2)



48 kg

1. Gurban Majnunov (Neftchi)

2. Abdurrahman Huseynli (ROIL, Neftchi)

3. Vekil Bashirov (Sumgayit, Education)

3. Ibrahim Abbasov (Jalilabad)



57 kg

1. Ibrahim Mammadzade (Goychay)

2. Sarvan Mammadov (Shamkir)

3. Eldaniz Allahverdiyev (Neftchi)

3. Samir Hasanov (UGIM-1)



68 kg

1. Ali Mammadov (Ganja, Neftchi)

2. Rafael Ahadli (AHITA, Sumgayit-Tehsil)

3. Huseyn Mehdili (Sumgayit, Tehsil)

3. Omar Khalilov (Goychay)



85 kg

1. Mahammad Orujov (Sumgayit-Tehsil, Neftchi)

2. Zohrab Safarov (AHITA, Neftchi)

3. Mahammad Jafarov (Goranboy)

3. Yunis Alkhanov (Ganja, Tehsil-1)



