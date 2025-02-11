Azerbaijani wrestlers prepare abroad for European Championship

Azerbaijan's wrestling teams have entered their next phase of preparation for the European Championship.

After the ranking tournament, the Greco-Roman wrestling team has stayed in Croatia to begin a training camp, Idman.biz reports.

The team traveled from Zagreb to Poreč, where they will continue their training until February 22. Under the leadership of Head Coach Aleksandr Tarakanov, Senior Coach Rovshan Bayramov, and Coach Kamran Mammadov, 20 wrestlers will participate in the camp, which is being organized alongside teams from other countries. However, Hasrat Jafarov, who was injured during the ranking tournament and underwent ear surgery, has returned home. The Olympic medalist will need at least 10 days for recovery before being cleared to resume individual training, based on the doctors’ evaluation.

Meanwhile, the women's wrestling team has moved from Croatia to Hungary for their camp. Under the guidance of Acting Head Coach Toghrul Asgarov and Coach Aghahuseyn Mustafayev, 10 wrestlers are training in Tata, with the camp running until February 22.

The freestyle wrestling team has headed to Vladikavkaz, Russia, for their training camp, which will run until February 26. Under the leadership of Head Coach Khetag Gazyumov, Senior Coach Jabrayil Hasanov, and Coaches Taymuraz Kokoyev and Sharif Sharifov, 24 wrestlers will participate.

The preparation process for all three national teams primarily focuses on tactical and technical work. These international training camps are part of the buildup for the U23 European Championship in Albania (March 8-14) and the Senior European Championship in Slovakia (April 7-13).

