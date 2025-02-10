Ulvu Ganizade: "I'll bite the bullet to endure this"

Ulvu Ganizade, a member of the Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling, spoke about the pain he is experiencing due to an injury.

The 72 kg wrestler shared with Idman.biz the reason why he had to withdraw from the ranking tournament held in Zagreb, Croatia, halfway through the competition. Ganizade explained that he had to abandon the tournament after the first round due to his injury: "The first match is always tough. However, I evaluate my performance as normal. I believe that if it weren’t for the injury, I would have continued to win."

He emphasized that he is currently facing issues related to the injury: "The pain is particularly intense during training, but no matter what, I have to endure it. The European Championship is only two months away, so I will just have to push through. After the championship, I plan to consult with the team's doctor to find a solution."

Although Ganizade defeated Czech wrestler Denis Mertli (4:3) in the first round of the Zagreb tournament, he had to withdraw from the competition due to his injury.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz