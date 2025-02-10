10 February 2025
EN

Ulvu Ganizade: "I'll bite the bullet to endure this"

Wrestling
News
10 February 2025 12:14
12
Ulvu Ganizade: "I'll bite the bullet to endure this"

Ulvu Ganizade, a member of the Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling, spoke about the pain he is experiencing due to an injury.

The 72 kg wrestler shared with Idman.biz the reason why he had to withdraw from the ranking tournament held in Zagreb, Croatia, halfway through the competition. Ganizade explained that he had to abandon the tournament after the first round due to his injury: "The first match is always tough. However, I evaluate my performance as normal. I believe that if it weren’t for the injury, I would have continued to win."

He emphasized that he is currently facing issues related to the injury: "The pain is particularly intense during training, but no matter what, I have to endure it. The European Championship is only two months away, so I will just have to push through. After the championship, I plan to consult with the team's doctor to find a solution."

Although Ganizade defeated Czech wrestler Denis Mertli (4:3) in the first round of the Zagreb tournament, he had to withdraw from the competition due to his injury.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Winners of Baku Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship
9 February 16:00
Wrestling

Winners of Baku Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship

202 wrestlers participated in the competition held at Shagan Olympic Sports Complex

Gunay Gurbanova: “We will achieve many firsts with Togrul Askerov”
8 February 15:35
Wrestling

Gunay Gurbanova: “We will achieve many firsts with Togrul Askerov”

Gurbanova emphasized that her success in Zagreb will be a great motivation for her in future competitions
Flying start for Azerbaijan at Zagreb Open: 1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze on day one
6 February 09:46
Wrestling

Flying start for Azerbaijan at Zagreb Open: 1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze on day one

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers showcase dominance in Croatia’s ranking series opener

Zagreb Open: Competition on the rise among freestyle wrestlers
5 February 14:29
Wrestling

Zagreb Open: Competition on the rise among freestyle wrestlers

The opening day of the competition will feature freestyle wrestlers taking to the mat

Mariya Stadnik: "I achieved all my success with Azerbaijan’s support" - INTERVIEW
5 February 14:17
Wrestling

Mariya Stadnik: "I achieved all my success with Azerbaijan’s support" - INTERVIEW

She has been appointed as the women’s wrestling coordinator at the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation
Hasrat Jafarov featured on Zagreb Open poster
4 February 15:31
Wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov featured on Zagreb Open poster

Jafarov is set to compete in Zagreb as part of the Azerbaijani national team

Most read

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo
9 February 10:13
Football

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo

The event took place before the Madrid Derby

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?
8 February 14:30
Football

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?

The global ranking of football leagues has been announced
Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku
8 February 16:45
Football

Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku

27-year-old football player most recently played for the Cypriot club Paralimni
Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart
8 February 16:21
Football

Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart

Stuttgart has won once in its last four matches in all tournaments