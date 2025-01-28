28 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijani wrestling team will compete with 40 wrestlers in Zagreb

Wrestling
News
28 January 2025 16:23
25
Azerbaijani wrestling team will compete with 40 wrestlers in Zagreb

The Azerbaijan wrestling team has made some changes to the lineup for the Zagreb Open.

Idman.biz reports that the number of wrestlers traveling to the Croatian capital has increased. The changes mainly affect the Greco-Roman wrestling team. Initially, 17 wrestlers were scheduled for the tournament, but that number has now risen to 22.

Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) will no longer participate, with Elmir Aliyev, Huseyn Garibov, Namaz Rustamov, Davud Mammadov, Elmin Aliyev, and İslam Abbasov replacing him.

The lineup for the Greco-Roman wrestling team includes:
Eldaniz Azizli, Elmir Aliyev (both 55 kg)
Nihad Mammadli, Huseyn Garibov (both 60 kg)
Murad Mammadov, Ziya Babashov (both 63 kg)
Hasrat Jafarov, Farid Khalilov, Namaz Rustamov (all 67 kg)
Ulvu Ganizade, Ruslan Abdullayev (both 72 kg)
Khasay Hasanli, Sanan Suleymanov, Davud Mammadov (all 77 kg)
Gurban Gurbanov, Elmin Aliyev (82 kg)
Rafig Huseynov, Islam Abbasov (87 kg)
Murad Ahmadiyev, Arif Niftullayev (both 97 kg)
Beka Kandelaki, Sarkhan Mammadov (both 130 kg)

This increases the total number of wrestlers in the team to 40. In addition, the freestyle wrestling team will have 12 representatives, while 6 women will compete in the women’s wrestling category.

The lineup for the freestyle wrestling team includes:
Islam Bazarganov (57 kg), Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg), Ali Rahimzada (65 kg), Kanan Heybatov (70 kg), Aghanazar Novruzov (74 kg), Orkhan Abbasov (79 kg), Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg), Abubakr Abakarov, Osman Nurmagomedov (both 92 kg), Magomedxan Magomedov, Gadzhimurad Magomedsaidov (both 97 kg), Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg)

The women’s wrestling team includes:
Elnura Mammadova (55 kg), Jala Aliyeva (57 kg), Humay Gurbanova, Alyona Kolesnik (both 59 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg), Zahra Karimzada (72 kg)

The tournament will start on February 5th.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Murad Hagverdiyev reaches final at Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov
27 January 11:25
Wrestling

Murad Hagverdiyev reaches final at Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov

A strong performance by the Azerbaijani wrestler earns a silver medal in Bulgaria, adding to the country’s medal tally

Two medals for Azerbaijani wrestlers
25 January 09:00
Wrestling

Two medals for Azerbaijani wrestlers

Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov tournament has kicked off in Varna, Bulgaria
Azerbaijan Championship to be held for the first time in Absheron
24 January 18:24
Wrestling

Azerbaijan Championship to be held for the first time in Absheron

U20 Azerbaijan Championship in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling will take place from February 11 to 14
Hasrat Jafarov: "My medal went badly damaged" - VIDEO
20 January 15:56
Wrestling

Hasrat Jafarov: "My medal went badly damaged" - VIDEO

Over 100 athletes worldwide have returned their medals from the Paris 2024 Olympics due to their poor quality

Khazar Isayev: “She cried and said, come quickly, take the body away” – INTERVIEW
20 January 13:07
Wrestling

Khazar Isayev: “She cried and said, come quickly, take the body away” – INTERVIEW

An interview with Khazar Isayev, the brother of the January 20th martyr and wrestler Mushfig Isayev, for Idman.biz.

Names of Azerbaijani wrestlers who will participate in the first competition of the year have been announced
17 January 13:31
Wrestling

Names of Azerbaijani wrestlers who will participate in the first competition of the year have been announced

Zaur Sharifov, category I judge, will protect justice at the Memorial

Most read

Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi
26 January 15:22
Football

Journalist reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's thoughts on Messi

The journalist emphasized that the Portuguese footballer has incredible respect for Lionel Messi
Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested
27 January 16:15
Football

Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested

Nainggolan has been arrested as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Dadashov played 69 minutes
26 January 17:57
Football

Dadashov played 69 minutes

Ankaragucu, featuring Azerbaijan national team striker Renat Dadashov, played its next match