Azerbaijani wrestling team will compete with 40 wrestlers in Zagreb

The Azerbaijan wrestling team has made some changes to the lineup for the Zagreb Open.

Idman.biz reports that the number of wrestlers traveling to the Croatian capital has increased. The changes mainly affect the Greco-Roman wrestling team. Initially, 17 wrestlers were scheduled for the tournament, but that number has now risen to 22.

Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) will no longer participate, with Elmir Aliyev, Huseyn Garibov, Namaz Rustamov, Davud Mammadov, Elmin Aliyev, and İslam Abbasov replacing him.

The lineup for the Greco-Roman wrestling team includes:

Eldaniz Azizli, Elmir Aliyev (both 55 kg)

Nihad Mammadli, Huseyn Garibov (both 60 kg)

Murad Mammadov, Ziya Babashov (both 63 kg)

Hasrat Jafarov, Farid Khalilov, Namaz Rustamov (all 67 kg)

Ulvu Ganizade, Ruslan Abdullayev (both 72 kg)

Khasay Hasanli, Sanan Suleymanov, Davud Mammadov (all 77 kg)

Gurban Gurbanov, Elmin Aliyev (82 kg)

Rafig Huseynov, Islam Abbasov (87 kg)

Murad Ahmadiyev, Arif Niftullayev (both 97 kg)

Beka Kandelaki, Sarkhan Mammadov (both 130 kg)

This increases the total number of wrestlers in the team to 40. In addition, the freestyle wrestling team will have 12 representatives, while 6 women will compete in the women’s wrestling category.

The lineup for the freestyle wrestling team includes:

Islam Bazarganov (57 kg), Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg), Ali Rahimzada (65 kg), Kanan Heybatov (70 kg), Aghanazar Novruzov (74 kg), Orkhan Abbasov (79 kg), Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg), Abubakr Abakarov, Osman Nurmagomedov (both 92 kg), Magomedxan Magomedov, Gadzhimurad Magomedsaidov (both 97 kg), Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg)

The women’s wrestling team includes:

Elnura Mammadova (55 kg), Jala Aliyeva (57 kg), Humay Gurbanova, Alyona Kolesnik (both 59 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg), Zahra Karimzada (72 kg)

The tournament will start on February 5th.

Idman.biz