25 January 2025
Two medals for Azerbaijani wrestlers

25 January 2025 09:00
Dan Kolov - Nikola Petrov tournament has kicked off in Varna, Bulgaria.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani athletes have made a successful start to the competition, securing two medals.

Sadig Mustafazada (92 kg) claimed a silver medal after an impressive performance in the round-robin system. In the first round, he defeated Israel's Uri Kalashnikov with a score of 7-4. In the second round, he left no chance for Bulgarian Radomir Stoyanov, securing an 18-6 victory. Despite a narrow 8-7 win over American Eric Schultz in the third round, Sadiq lost 2-5 in the final round to Georgian Sandro Kurashvili, earning a well-deserved silver medal.

Ceyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg) added a bronze medal to the tally. In the qualification round, he dominated Bulgarian Dimitar Biserkov with a flawless 10-0 victory. He continued his streak in the quarterfinals, defeating Nahshon Garrett 15-5. However, in the semifinals, Ceyhun narrowly lost 2-4 to another U.S. competitor, Devan Turner. In the bronze medal match, he bounced back with a decisive 10-0 win over Bulgarian Denis Naim, securing third place.

The tournament will conclude this Sunday.

