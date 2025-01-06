Haji Aliyev to join Wrestling Federation after retirement

"2024 was a successful year for our athletes," world and European Champion Haji Aliyev told Idman.biz.

Reflecting on his journey, the renowned wrestler said, "Last year held special significance for me. We won two gold medals at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, and our Greco-Roman wrestling team became world champions for the second time—a historic victory. 2024 will always remain a beautiful memory for me as it marked the end of my career.

Of course, I wished for an Olympic victory in my final Games, but fate had other plans. Still, I am not disappointed because I’ve achieved many historic results, including two Olympic medals. It would take years for another freestyle wrestler to match my accomplishments. Every great athlete has an ‘expiry date,’ and I hope future generations will surpass my achievements. I wish our athletes success in upcoming world and European championships."

Aliyev also shared his future plans: "Thank God for my health. In 2025, I will be employed by the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation. It’s my duty to pass on what I’ve learned to future generations. No matter where I am, I will always support our wrestlers, as I have until now."

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz