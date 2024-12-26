26 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijani ‘Queen of the Cage’ takes 2nd place in Russia: "I made a mistake 40 seconds before the final"

Wrestling
News
26 December 2024 17:11
8
Azerbaijani ‘Queen of the Cage’ takes 2nd place in Russia: "I made a mistake 40 seconds before the final"

"I made a mistake 40 seconds before the final," said Azerbaijani wrestler Gozel "Queen of the Cage" Zutova, who claimed the silver medal at the international belt wrestling tournament in Russia, in an interview with Report.

She shared that she had little time to prepare: "I usually compete in the 76 kg category, but in Russia, I fought in the +76 kg category. I was informed about the change shortly before the tournament, so I couldn’t prepare fully. Additionally, due to an injury, I didn’t want to lose weight. My opponents weighed between 130-140 kg. I defeated wrestlers from Russia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, but in the final, I faced a competitor from Kyrgyzstan. The Russian wrestler I defeated earlier was stronger. In the final, I made a mistake 40 seconds before the end. Also, due to the heavier weight, defending might have caused an injury. I could have executed a technique if I had competed in my usual weight class."

Zutova plans to compete in the World Kazakh Wrestling Championship in India on January 30: "I’ve already started training, and we’re working out twice a day. My goal is to become the champion. Last year, I won both the European and World Championships in my weight class, and I’m aiming to repeat that success this year."
Zutova earned the silver medal in the +76 kg category at the tournament held in Ufa, Russia.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship matches postponed for one day
25 December 20:22
Wrestling

Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship matches postponed for one day

All remaining matches will be held at the Baku Sports Palace as initially planned
Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship kicks off
25 December 09:10
Wrestling

Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship kicks off

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship for Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling has officially begun
Hijran Sharifov: "I will dedicate all my strength to Azerbaijani sports"
25 December 09:00
Wrestling

Hijran Sharifov: "I will dedicate all my strength to Azerbaijani sports"

"I believe that future generations in Azerbaijan will produce promising referees."
Azerbaijan’s strongest wrestlers to be determined
24 December 10:02
Wrestling

Azerbaijan’s strongest wrestlers to be determined

The first two days will feature Greco-Roman wrestling, followed by freestyle wrestling in the final two days
Foreign referees for the Azerbaijan Championship matches determined
23 December 12:41
Wrestling

Foreign referees for the Azerbaijan Championship matches determined

The crucial and decisive matches will be officiated by referees from Turkiye, Kazakhstan, and Georgia
Wrestlers will kick off the season in Zagreb
23 December 12:02
Wrestling

Wrestlers will kick off the season in Zagreb

The first ranking tournament of 2025 will take place in Zagreb, Croatia, in the second month of the year

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO
25 December 10:20
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads on social media with a daring dip in an icy pool during his Christmas getaway in Finland’s Lapland
AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO
25 December 15:29
Other

AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO

The Embraer 190, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers from Aktau

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November
Emrah Celikel: "Sevilla has not sent a new offer for Juninho"
24 December 09:00
Azerbaijan football

Emrah Celikel: "Sevilla has not sent a new offer for Juninho"

"There is no significant update yet"