Hijran Sharifov: "I will dedicate all my strength to Azerbaijani sports"

"I believe that future generations in Azerbaijan will produce promising referees."

These are the words of Hicran Sharifov, an international wrestling referee, in his interview with Idman.biz.

The retired referee shared his plans to continue contributing to sports through teaching:

"For 25 years, I officiated over 150 championships and international tournaments in various countries worldwide. I believe I performed at a high level. Now, it’s time to pass the baton to the younger generation. I’ve always received exceptional support and care from the state. Moving forward, I will dedicate all my strength to Azerbaijani sports. Currently, I work as a senior lecturer at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, and I plan to continue my career in education."

For context, during the Azerbaijani Wrestling Championship, Hijran Sharifov, who has also officiated at the Summer Olympic Games, was honored with commemorative gifts from the National Olympic Committee and the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz