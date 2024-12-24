Azerbaijan’s strongest wrestlers to be determined

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship kicks off today.

The first two days will feature Greco-Roman wrestling, followed by freestyle wrestling in the final two days, Idman.biz reports.

On the opening day at the Baku Sports Palace, medals will be contested in the 55 kg, 63 kg, 72 kg, 82 kg, and 97 kg weight categories. Preliminary matches will begin at 10:00 AM, with medal bouts scheduled to start at 5:00 PM.

The championship, running until December 27, will determine the wrestlers who will be included in the national teams.

