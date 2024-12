The United World Wrestling (UWW) has published its year-end rankings for Greco-Roman wrestlers, with two Azerbaijani athletes topping their weight categories.

Idman.biz reports that Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg) and Ulvi Ganizade (77 kg) finished the year as leaders in their respective divisions.

Both wrestlers have been awarded $5,000 in recognition of their achievements.

Idman.biz