Wrestler Murad Suleymanov returns to the mat after 5 years

Murad Suleymanov (86 kg), who announced his retirement at the Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship, will make his comeback to the mat.

According to information obtained by Idman.biz, the freestyle wrestler will compete in a tournament after a five-year hiatus.

Alongside Suleymanov, other medalists from continental championships who have not been active recently, such as Afgan Khashalov and Mahir Amiraslanov (both 61 kg), will also test their strength at the Azerbaijan Championship.

It is also expected that Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), who was injured and left without a medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, will participate in the competition. Additionally, the most recent world champions in Greco-Roman wrestling, Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) and Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg), will also take part in the national championship.

The Azerbaijan Championship will be held over four days, with Greco-Roman wrestlers competing for medals on December 24-25, followed by freestyle wrestlers on the next two days.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz