4 December 2024
EN

Wrestler Murad Suleymanov returns to the mat after 5 years

Wrestling
News
4 December 2024 11:35
17
Wrestler Murad Suleymanov returns to the mat after 5 years

Murad Suleymanov (86 kg), who announced his retirement at the Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship, will make his comeback to the mat.

According to information obtained by Idman.biz, the freestyle wrestler will compete in a tournament after a five-year hiatus.

Alongside Suleymanov, other medalists from continental championships who have not been active recently, such as Afgan Khashalov and Mahir Amiraslanov (both 61 kg), will also test their strength at the Azerbaijan Championship.

It is also expected that Greco-Roman wrestler Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), who was injured and left without a medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, will participate in the competition. Additionally, the most recent world champions in Greco-Roman wrestling, Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) and Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg), will also take part in the national championship.

The Azerbaijan Championship will be held over four days, with Greco-Roman wrestlers competing for medals on December 24-25, followed by freestyle wrestlers on the next two days.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Related news

Wrestler returning after 5 years: "I want to join the national team"
16:42
Wrestling

Wrestler returning after 5 years: "I want to join the national team"

The 27-year-old athlete shared that his health problems have been resolved, allowing him to return to wrestling
Aghanazar Novruzov: "I won my first gold medal among seniors"
2 December 15:21
Wrestling

Aghanazar Novruzov: "I won my first gold medal among seniors"

The 19-year-old athlete reflected on the strength of his opponents
Azerbaijani wrestler crowned champion
30 November 09:00
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestler crowned champion

The Stars of Wrestling League tournament in freestyle wrestling concluded in Astana, Kazakhstan, with Azerbaijani athlete Aghanazar Novruzov (74 kg) emerging as the champion
Dates announced for Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship
29 November 15:33
Wrestling

Dates announced for Azerbaijan Wrestling Championship

Entry to the arena is free of charge
Eldaniz Azizli and Ulvi Ganizade secure top spots
29 November 00:02
Wrestling

Eldaniz Azizli and Ulvi Ganizade secure top spots

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has released the final rankings for 2024, with two Azerbaijani wrestlers claiming first place in their respective weight categories
Fraudsters exploit names of Azerbaijani athletes to collect money
26 November 12:26
Wrestling

Fraudsters exploit names of Azerbaijani athletes to collect money

Azerbaijan's former Greco-Roman wrestler Taleh Mammadov has fallen victim to a fraudulent scheme

Most read

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match
2 December 10:10
Football

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match

The game will take place in Sochi as part of a training camp
Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO
2 December 10:18
World football

Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO

A tragic incident occurred during the Guinea Cup football match between Nzerekore and Labe
Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years
2 December 09:10
World football

Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years

For the first time in 16 years, Manchester City has recorded four consecutive losses

Lyon's Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint after scoring brace against Qarabag
2 December 16:36
Football

Lyon's Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint after scoring brace against Qarabag

The police have launched a search for the perpetrators