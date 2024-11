The 37th World Military Wrestling Championship took place in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

As reported by Idman.biz, the Turkiye national team concluded the tournament with an impressive haul of 8 medals: 2 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze. Greco-Roman wrestlers Kerem Kamal (63 kg) and Selçuk Can (72 kg) climbed to the top of the podium, raising the Turkish flag and playing the national anthem in Yerevan.

The 36th World Wrestling Championship was hosted last year by Baku.

Idman.biz