23 September 2024
2 World Series medals from Azerbaijani beach wrestlers

23 September 2024 13:00
The Beach Wrestling World Series IV stage was held in Katerini, Greece.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan’s wrestlers who participated in the competition under the leadership of head coach Oyan Nazariani won medals.

Ramiz Hasanov (80 kg) defeated American Tyler Loethen (3:0), Greek Alexandros Spiliotis (5:0) and Ukrainian Maksim Bres (2:1) and advanced to the semi-finals as the leader of Group B. The wrestler, who lost to Moldovan Vasile Diacon (1:3) in one step of the finals, won again (3:0) and won the bronze medal.

Ibrahim Yusubov (90 kg) showed the maximum result in Group A. Two-time world champion in beach wrestling was stronger than German Kevin Gramm (3:0), Ukrainian Demid Karachenko (3:0) and Japanese Asahi Imamura (3:0). In the semi-final, Ibrahim beat Moldavian Traian Kapatina (3:1) and defeated Turkish Mahmut Ozkaya in the final - 3:0. With this, Yusubov won the gold medal for the first time in the World Series this season.

So, the beach wrestlers return from Katerini with 1 gold and 1 bronze medal. The final round of the World Series will be held on October 12-13 in Poreč, Croatia.

