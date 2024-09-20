20 September 2024
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers to participate in international tournament

20 September 2024 18:16
An international Greco-Roman wrestling tournament will be held in Tyumen , Russia, from September 24 to 25.

Idman.biz reports that the teams of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will participate in the competition organized in honor of world and European champion, Olympic medalist Vladimir Cheboksarov.

Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli, Farid Bakhishli (both 63 kg), Ulvu Ganizade, Faig Safarli (both 72 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) represented Azerbaijan in the traditional tournament under the leadership of head coach Alexander Tarakanov and coach Kamran Mammadov. will represent. The Azerbaijani team will leave for Russia tomorrow.

