Azerbaijan’s FIRST MEDAL at 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024

The Azerbaijani athletes won the first medal at the 5th World Nomad Games held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

This was achieved by Elshan Dunyamaliyev (55 kg) in Kazakh wrestling, per Idman.biz.

He won the bronze medal by winning over Mongolia's Gantuq Bayantur.

5th World Nomad Games will continue until September 13. In the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented by a total of 54 athletes in 8 types - Kazakh wrestling, Mangala, Ashyrtmaly Aba Gureshi, Koresh, Mas-wrestling, wrestling, Alysh, traditional archery.

Idman.biz