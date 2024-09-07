10 September 2024
EN

World championship: Khetag Karsanov will go to the final match

Wrestling
News
7 September 2024 17:28
131
World championship: Khetag Karsanov will go to the final match

The U-20 World Wrestling Championship held in Pontevedra, Spain continues.

Feeestyle wrestlers joined the fight on the 5th day of the competition, Idman.biz reports.

5 members of Azerbaijan national team took to the mat.

U-20 world championship
Freestyle wrestling
The final

97 kg
Khetag Karsanov did not give any chance to his opponent Aitenir Maksatova (Kyrgyzstan) in the first match, 11:0. After that, Khetag defeated Rifat Eren (Turkiye) 2:1 in a tense fight and advanced to the semi-finals. His next opponent was Slovakian Adam Jaksik. Azerbaijani athlete won with a score of 5:0 and became a finalist. Karsanov will face Kazakhstan's Rizabek Aitmukan in the decisive match.

Azerbaijani national team won 1 silver and 2 bronze medals at the World Cup. Cocu Samadov (87 kg) won a silver medal, Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg) won a bronze medal in the Greco-Roman wrestlers' fight. Nargiz Samadova (55 kg) finished the race in third place. The World Championship will end on September 8.

