4 September 2024
EN

World Championship: 2 bronze chances

Wrestling
News
4 September 2024 13:28
10
On the 3rd day of the U20 World Wrestling Championship held in Pontevedra, Spain, the Greco-Roman wrestling matches will be concluded.

The Azerbaijani national team has a chance to win 2 bronze medals in this category, as Idman.biz reports.

Tural Ahmadov (60 kg) and Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg) will try to win the next medals for Azerbaijan.

U20 World Championship
Greco-Roman wrestling

60 kg
Bronze medal
Tural Ahmadov, who won the consolation match against Poland's Dominik Partyka, will fight for the bronze medal. His opponent will be the Russian Papik Dzhavadian (INA).

72 kg
Bronze medal
Ruslan Nurullayev's opponent will be the winner of Gunhee Lee (South Korea) - Wenhao Hu (China).

The Azerbaijan national team is represented by 25 athletes at the World Championship that will end on September 8.

