3 September 2024
EN

World Championship: 1 gold, 1 silver chance for Azerbaijan

3 September 2024 15:32
33
Today, the first medal winners of the World U20 Wrestling Championship will be announced in Pontevedra, Spain.

Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers have a chance to win 1 gold and 1 bronze medal, Idman.biz reports.

Joju Samadov will go to the mat for the gold medal, and Rahim Hasanov for the bronze medal.

U20 World Championship
Greco-Roman wrestling

87 kg
Final
Jocu Samadov's opponent in the decisive match will be Kyrgyz Asan Kurbanovich.

5️5 kg
Bronze medal
Rahim Hasanov will face Alibek Amirov, who fights under the neutral flag, in the match for the bronze medal.

The Azerbaijan national team will be represented by 25 athletes at the World Championship that will end on September 8.

