World Championship: On the last day, Azerbaijan team won 1 silver and 1 bronze

The U-17 World Championship in wrestling, which was held in Amman, the capital of Jordan, was concluded.

On the last day of the World Cup, freestyle wrestlers determined the owner of the last 5 sets of medals, Idman.biz reports.

2 athletes of the Azerbaijan national team tested their strength for the prize.

U-17 World Championship

Freestyle wrestling

45 kg

Ravan Hasanzade, who lost in the semi-final, is waiting for his opponent in the match for the bronze medal. He faced Bekzat Amangeldi (Kazakhstan). Azerbaijani wrestler won by "move" and won the bronze.

60 kg

Huseyn Ismayilov went to the championship fight. Azerbaijani wrestler clarified his relationship with Kyrgyz Omurbek Asan Uulu in the final. Huseyn, who was defeated with a score of 1:5, won the silver medal of the world championship.

Huseyn Huseynov (55 kg) and Mukhamad Gantemirov (110 kg) of Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers won bronze medals a day ago.

