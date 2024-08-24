24 August 2024
World Championship: One gold, one bronze chance

24 August 2024 19:29
The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

The last 5 weight classes of freestyle wrestling have started today in the World Cup, Idman.biz reports.

Two of the athletes of the Azerbaijan national team, who participated in the competition, qualified for the semi-finals.

U-17 World Championship

Freestyle wrestling

45 kg
Ravan Hasanzade defeated Georgian Levan Nozadze in the 1/16 final. He then defeated Ochirkhu Badarkha from Mongolia with a score of 6:3. Hasanzade won over Kiril Nikitsika (AIN) with a full advantage (12:2) and qualified for the semi-finals. Ravan wrestled with Iran's Amirabbas Ramezanibazarmahalleh in the semi-finals. The opponent won with a score of 4:2.

51 kg
Muhammed Ismayilov won against Iranian Sam Arshadgasabsarayi with a score of 5:4, but in the 1/4 finals he lost to Kyrgyz Marlen Abdraimova based on the principle of the last point (4:4).

60 kg
Huseyin Ismayilov advanced to the semi-finals by defeating British Danush Jovkar (4:1) and then Iranian Farhad Khateri with a score of 3:2. On the way to the finals, Huseyin wrestled Hayk Avanesyan from Armenia and won 4:2. He qualified for the final.

71 kg
Nihad Abasov lost to American Melvin Miller (0:11) in the 1/8 finals.

92 kg
Farhad Suleymanli lost to the American John Diacomihalis in the qualifying round - 3:7.

The medal matches in this weight category will be held tomorrow.

