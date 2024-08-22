Azerbaijani two-time world champion: "I try to learn from them"

22 August 2024
"My most difficult match at the World Championship was in the final. Although I lost 1:3 in the first half, I managed to recover. I won by increasing the score to 3:3."

Turan Dashdamirov, the Greco-Roman wrestler of Azerbaijan, said this, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani athlete, who won a gold medal at the world championship among under-17 wrestlers held in Jordan, won the title of the strongest on the planet for the second time. Speaking at 51 kg, Turan told the press service of the World Wrestling Union (UWW):

"I came here as a world and two-time European champion among wrestlers under 17 years of age. I felt that the opponents were preparing to face me. But I didn't change my tactics, I stuck to the plan. I already have titles both in the world and in Europe. Now I plan to achieve the same success at the U-20 level. We have many good wrestlers in Azerbaijan: Eldeniz Azizli, Sanan Suleymanov, Hasrat Jafarov. I try to take an example from them."

Azerbaijani wrestler, who has reached 20 consecutive victories, will participate in U-20 level tournaments from next year.

Idman.biz

