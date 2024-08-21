21 August 2024
World Championship: Farewell to two of Azerbaijani wrestlers, two towards the title

21 August 2024 13:17
The U-17 World Wrestling Championship continues in Amman, Jordan.

The competition of Greco-Roman wrestlers will be concluded today in the World Cup, Idman.biz reports.

2 athletes of the Azerbaijan national team will participate in the medal match at the World Championship. They will fight for the title.

U-17 World Championship

Greco-Roman wrestling

4️5️ kg
Shahid Nabiyev faced Iran's Ahmad Badraddini in the consolation match. Since the opponent won with a score of 9:4, Azerbaijani representative finished his speech.

51 kg
Turan Dashdamirov will go to the championship match. He will wrestle with Kyrgyz Kutman Kalbayev for the gold medal of the world championship.

60 kg
Aykhan Javadov will also test his strength for the world championship. Azerbaijani wrestler will clarify his relationship with Georgian Vakhtang Lolua in the gold medal match.

7️1️ kg
Yusif Ahmadli will wrestler American Joseph Jeter in the consolation match. Azerbaijani compatriot lost with 7:10 and said goodbye to the tournament.

A day ago, Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Amrah Amrahov (48 kg) won a bronze medal.

Idman.biz

