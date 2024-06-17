17 June 2024
Russia with 10, Belarus with 6 wrestlers in Paris-2024

Wrestling
News
17 June 2024 15:16
Russia with 10, Belarus with 6 wrestlers in Paris-2024

The International Olympic Committee has announced the number of wrestlers who will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in a neutral status.

Idman.biz reports that 16 athletes who successfully passed the qualifying stage have been confirmed.

16 wrestlers from Russia and 10 wrestlers from Belarus, participating in neutral status, won a license for Paris-2024. But not all of them will participate in the Games. After the discussions conducted in accordance with the Charter of the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee, Russia received the right to participate in the Olympics for 10 years and Belarus for 6 years.

Russia
Freestyle wrestling
Nachyn Mongush, Shamil Mammadov, Arslan Bagaev, Abdulla Kurbanov
Greco-Roman wrestling
Alan Ostayev, Magomed Murtazaliyev
Women's wrestling
Natalia Malysheva, Veronika Chumikova, Alina Kasabieva, Yelizaveta Petlyakova

Belarus
Freestyle wrestling
Jahor Akulić, Uladzislau Kazlou
Greco-Roman wrestling
Ababakar Khaslakhanau, Dmitry Zarubsky
Women's wrestling
Vialeta Rebikawa, Kristsina Sazikina

