Russia with 10, Belarus with 6 wrestlers in Paris-2024

The International Olympic Committee has announced the number of wrestlers who will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in a neutral status.

Idman.biz reports that 16 athletes who successfully passed the qualifying stage have been confirmed.

16 wrestlers from Russia and 10 wrestlers from Belarus, participating in neutral status, won a license for Paris-2024. But not all of them will participate in the Games. After the discussions conducted in accordance with the Charter of the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee, Russia received the right to participate in the Olympics for 10 years and Belarus for 6 years.

Russia

Freestyle wrestling

Nachyn Mongush, Shamil Mammadov, Arslan Bagaev, Abdulla Kurbanov

Greco-Roman wrestling

Alan Ostayev, Magomed Murtazaliyev

Women's wrestling

Natalia Malysheva, Veronika Chumikova, Alina Kasabieva, Yelizaveta Petlyakova

Belarus

Freestyle wrestling

Jahor Akulić, Uladzislau Kazlou

Greco-Roman wrestling

Ababakar Khaslakhanau, Dmitry Zarubsky

Women's wrestling

Vialeta Rebikawa, Kristsina Sazikina

Idman.biz