Murad Mammadov: "It will be difficult to win gold at the Olympics"

"I appreciate my performance in the tournament."

Murad Mammadov (63 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He commented on his championship in the ranking tournament held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. According to Mammadov, all three meetings in the competition went very well: "When I went to the competition, I believed that I would become the champion. Because I was well prepared for the tournament. In general, I approach all competitions responsibly. My main goal is to win a gold medal at the Olympics. I am glad that I got what I wanted in Hungary."

The European champion said that climbing to the top of the podium before the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games motivates him: "This is an indication of proper training. I will continue to prepare for the Olympics. We will go to Paris without any injury and we will achieve our wish. A 14-day training camp awaits us in Goygol. It will be difficult to win a gold medal at the Olympics. But I believe in my strength. I suffer a lot. I believe that these will not stay on the ground. I'm comfortable."

It should be noted that the licensee of the Paris-2023 Summer Olympic Games won the local Levente Totha with a score of 11:0 in the quarter-finals. He then won the Iranian Meysam Dalkhani (10:1) and advanced to the finals. In the decisive match, our wrestler was stronger than Moldovan Victor Ciobanu - 10:0.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz