JUST IN: Asif Shiraliyev will judge in Paris-2024

Azerbaijani wrestling referee has achieved another success.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani referee will arbitrate at the Olympics next time.

IS category referee Asif Shiraliyev will defend justice at the Olympic Games for the second time. The 43-year-old judge, who made his debut at Tokyo-2020, will manage the matches at Paris-2024 this time. The World Wrestling Union (UWW) evaluated the management in the remaining competitions and showed confidence to our compatriot in the responsible competition.

It should be noted that a total of 39 referees will be at work in the upcoming Olympics.

Idman.biz