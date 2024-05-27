7 medals from 7 wrestlers in Gori

UWW Skhireli Cup wrestling tournament was held in Gori, Georgia.

Idman.biz reports that the teams of Georgia, Azerbaijan, USA, Kazakhstan and Iran participated in the U20 age group tournament.

Under the leadership of coaches Rovshan Hajiyev and Nazim Alijanov, 7 wrestlers represented Azerbaijan in the traditional competition. All members of our nation have risen to the podium.

Vasif Baghirov (57 kg), Musa Verdiyev (65 kg) and Ramik Heybatov (70 kg) defeated all their opponents and became champions. Jamal Abbasov (61 kg) took the second place, Ahmed Ahmadli (74 kg), Emin Gojayev (79 kg) and Sadig Mustafazade (86 kg) took the third place.

Thus, our team finished the tournament with 3 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.

It should be noted that international judges Khazar Allahverdiyev and Eldar Bayramov were among the judges in Skhireli Cup.

Idman.biz