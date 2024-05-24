24 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan team participate in the Skhireli Cup

Wrestling
News
24 May 2024 15:28
The Skhireli Cup in freestyle wrestling will start tomorrow in Gori, Georgia.

Idman.biz reports that in the U-20 age group tournament, under the leadership of coaches Rovshan Hajiyev and Nazim Alijanov, Vasif Baghirov (57 kg), Jamal Abbasov (61 kg), Musa Verdiyev (65 kg), Ramik Heybatov (70 kg), Ahmad Ahmadli (74 kg), Emin Gojayev (79 kg) and Sadig Mustafazada (86 kg) will represent Azerbaijan.

International judges Khazar Allahverdiyev and Eldar Bayramov will arbitrate in the traditional competition that will last for two days.

Idman.biz

