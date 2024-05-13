Rafig Huseynov announced the time when he will end his career - VIDEO

Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team Rafig Huseynov announced the time when he will end his career.

The 35-year-old athlete, who is a guest of Idman Bizde, said that he will finish his career soon.

According to him, he is ready to live his life: "I want the Olympic Games to be the last competition. At first you think that it is enough, this is the last race. But when you win, it's a bit difficult. If I win a medal, it will probably be the last race. Now, in a way, a person should live his own life. Because I have given enough of my life to wrestling. It's already the 29th year."

Rafig said that he believes in the successful performance of the Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman in Paris: "Olympic Games are somewhat different from other competitions. Since he is 4 years old, he is more excited and more responsible. I think that everyone from our team will know the level of responsibility, and each of us will go to the race well prepared and with less stress. I think it will be good. We do our best. The rest is our fate."

It should be noted that Rafig Huseynov, a two-time world and three-time European champion, is the bronze medalist of the last Olympic Games held in Tokyo.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz