11 May 2024
Murad Mammadov: "I have 2 opponents, I will beat them too"

11 May 2024 17:42
"I was well prepared for this competition. When I went to Istanbul, my goal was to win a license. Thankfully, I managed to do it."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Murad Mammadov (60 kg) during the welcoming ceremony at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The athlete, who won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games in Istanbul, Turkiye, said he was happy: "I will have two strong opponents at the Olympics. These are Kyrgyz and Japanese wrestlers. There is about 3 months. During this time, I will work both tactically and technically and I will overcome them. I felt good at 60 kg. I did not lose weight for 1.5 years, I was wrestling at 66 kg. My body and mind were relaxed. When I wrestle at this weight, everything is fine."

It should be noted that in addition to Murad Mammadov, Rafig Huseynov (87 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg) also received a license in Istanbul.

