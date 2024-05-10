10 May 2024
Second time in history - ANALYSIS

The Greco-Roman wrestling team of Azerbaijan will be represented by 5 wrestlers at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

This became official after the first day of the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul, Turkiye, as Idman.biz reports.

Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Rafig Huseynov (87 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg), won the ticket to the French capital. They joined the other two members of the national team, Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), who received a license earlier.

Thus, our national team consisting of "classics" will fight for an Olympic medal in five out of six weights. We will not have a representative in the 97 kg category.

With this, our Greco-Roman team repeated its second result in the history of the Olympics. Our team was represented in London-2012 and Rio-2016 with the same number of "classics". The record was set in 2008 in Beijing. 6 of our wrestlers took to the mat in the capital of China. If Murad Ahmadiyev had not missed the chance of a license in Istanbul, that record would have been repeated.

Atlanta-1996 - 2
Sydney-2000 - 3
Athens-2004 - 3
Beijing-2008 - 6
London-2012 - 5
Rio-2016 - 5
Tokyo-2020 - 2
Paris-2024 - 5

In total, the number of our male wrestlers in Paris will be 11. This is a repetition of the second indicator of history. The same number of our wrestlers competed on the Olympic carpet in London-2012 and Rio-2016. The record was set in Beijing-2008 - 13 wrestlers.
Atlanta-1996 - 8
Sydney-2000 - 9
Athens-2004 - 8
Beijing-2008 - 13
London-2012 - 11
Rio-2016 - 11
Tokyo-2020 - 5
Paris-2024 – 11

It should be noted that since the number of weights has changed many times in the history of the Olympics, the chances of our team being represented by athletes in the competition were also different.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

