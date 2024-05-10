Hasan Aliyev: "5 of our 5 licensees can win medals in Paris"

10 May 2024
"Unlike the European Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Baku, our athletes won a good result in Istanbul."

Hasan Aliyev, coach of the Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling, told Idman.biz.
He evaluated the performance of our "classics" who received a license at the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Istanbul. Aliyev said that the tournament was expected to be like this: "The wrestlers we replaced showed themselves in a good way. Except for Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg), we changed everyone in the team, and this fulfilled our expectations. After that, it is necessary to prepare well for the Olympic Games and win a medal there. Murad could also provide the license. But one small mistake deprived him of the license. Murad is a young wrestler and this is normal. That is, he does not have enough experience. He started showing himself again. I believe that if he works on it and gains experience, he can give sufficient results in future competitions. The rest of our wrestlers, literally, fought well and made us happy."
The manager said that the next goal is the U-23 European Championship, which will start in Baku on May 20, followed by a good result in Paris-2024: "This competition is very important for us. We will do our best to show ourselves. Later, we will focus on the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. 5 of our licensees can win medals at the Olympics. I say this with complete sincerity. Because each of them has the power to advance to the victory podium. We will try to provide a medal in each license. The main thing is not to face the problem of injury. I believe that our wrestlers will make us happy in Paris."
It should be noted that Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Rafig Huseynov (87 kg) and Sabah Shariati (130 kg) among the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers in Istanbul won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. Before them, Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) won this right.

