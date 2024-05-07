7 May 2024
Murad Ahmadiyev: "It will not be easy to qualify"

7 May 2024 18:00
Murad Ahmadiyev: "It will not be easy to qualify"

"We are fully ready for the license tournament."

Murad Ahmadiyev (97 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He announced his expectations from the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament to be held in Istanbul. According to Ahmadiyev, he suffered a lot on the eve of preparation: "We took part in training 3 times a day. We also had a very good physical training in Guba. I feel in full shape. I believe I can get a license. Acquiring a license is very important to us. In weightlifting, Russian, German and other strong athletes still have this dream. There is no easy task. Therefore, it will not be easy to qualify."

It should be noted that the World Olympic Qualifying tournament will be held on May 9-12.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

