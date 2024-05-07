7 May 2024
Sabah Shariati: "We have no other option"

7 May 2024 15:51
Sabah Shariati: "We have no other option"

"As a team, each of us wants to win the license."

Sabah Shariati (130 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz this.

He evaluated his preparation for the World Olympic Qualifying Tournament to be held in Istanbul. According to Shariati, the level of preparation for the competition is very good: "We have done hard training. I feel fine, I have no injuries. Each of us has prepared our best to get the license. I'm in good form. We have planned everything with the coaches. We have very strong opponents in this competition. We have analyzed them all. Georgia, Estonia, Romania, etc. I can distinguish others. But we have no other option. We must win only and only. Of course we will have difficulties. Because getting a license is not an easy task. But we will be able to overcome this difficulty. This is our last chance. We are going to Istanbul to win."

It should be noted that the World Olympic Qualifying tournament will take place on May 9-12.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

