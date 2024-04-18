20 April 2024
Azerbaijan head coach: "There will be changes in the staff" - VIDEO

Wrestling
Interview
18 April 2024 16:04
Azerbaijan head coach: "There will be changes in the staff" - VIDEO

"We gave our boxers a week's rest. Later, we will continue training."

This was said by Elbrus Rzayev, the head coach of the Azerbaijani national team of young male boxers, who was a guest of Idman Bizde.

The expert spoke about the competitions that await them before the World Championship and selections: "Our goal is both the World Championship and we are trying to train strong boxers for the national team consisting of adults. We have international tournaments ahead. There will be changes in some weights in the team. Because there are boxers who do not show themselves well. And there is good competition in some weights. There will be inspections and after that the full preparation for the World Cup will begin. It is not important to be a champion today. The main thing is to keep it. It is necessary to understand that suffering."

Rzayev said that there are many boxers capable of success in the youth national team: "We have potential boxers for the senior national team. At 51 kg, Zidan Humbatov has a lot of potential. Although he did not win a medal at the European Championship, he performed very well. A simple mistake cost him a medal. Omar Aslanli will also fight in the senior category from next year in 54 kg. There is Mahammadali Ashiraliyev in 57 kg, and Mahammadali Gasimzade in 60 kg. They can also win a medal among adults."

It should be noted that the World Youth Boxing Championship will be held in Poreč, Croatia, from October 20 to November 6.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

