20 April 2024
EN

Azerbaijani wrestlers are preparing for the European Championship - in different places

Wrestling
News
17 April 2024 16:55
Azerbaijani wrestlers are preparing for the European Championship - in different places

Azerbaijan's U-15 national teams in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling are preparing for the European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the Greco-Roman wrestling team is holding a training camp in Baku under the leadership of senior coach Abilfat Mammadov and coach Ilham Vezirov. 26 wrestlers were invited to the meeting in order to prepare for the continental championship. The preparatory process, which started on April 15 in the wrestling hall of the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov, will continue until the 27th of the month.

Freestyle wrestlers gathered at the Khachmaz Olympic Sports Complex. 26 wrestlers are participating in the meeting under the leadership of senior coach Namig Guliyev, coaches Elshad Allahverdiyev and Khagan Suleymanov. The preparatory process, which started on April 13, will be concluded on the 23rd of the month.

It should be noted that the training camp of both teams is held in order to improve physical fitness. The U-15 European Championship will be held in Loutraki, Greece, from May 15 to 18.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan head coach: "There will be changes in the staff" - VIDEO
18 April 16:04
Wrestling

Azerbaijan head coach: "There will be changes in the staff" - VIDEO

"It is not important to be a champion today"
Haji Aliyev: "The problem with both my knees still remains"
15 April 14:18
Wrestling

Haji Aliyev: "The problem with both my knees still remains"

He said that the treatment for the microbe in his eye has been completed
Our Olympic athlete: "Everyone considered him to be stronger than me" - VIDEO
14 April 11:09
Wrestling

Our Olympic athlete: "Everyone considered him to be stronger than me" - VIDEO

"I brought luck. After winning the first license, the morale in the team increased even more"

Aliabbas Rzazade: "This result is not a surprise" - VIDEO
13 April 15:48
Wrestling

Aliabbas Rzazade: "This result is not a surprise" - VIDEO

"We are provided on every side"
Support from Aliabbas Rzazade to Turan: "Let them see who is being helped" - VIDEO
13 April 13:13
Wrestling

Support from Aliabbas Rzazade to Turan: "Let them see who is being helped" - VIDEO

"Turan had also faced Chamizo before"
Aliabbas Rzazade: "Those who wanted others to replace me congratulated me first" - PHOTO - VIDEO
13 April 12:01
Wrestling

Aliabbas Rzazade: "Those who wanted others to replace me congratulated me first" - PHOTO - VIDEO

Rzazade commented on his performance at the European Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Baku

Most read

Champions League RECORDS
18 April 10:27
Football

Champions League RECORDS

IFFHS has prepared a statistical report on the last game day of the stage
Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans
19 April 12:09
Football

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans

Emi Martinez was not sent off despite second yellow card

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO
17 April 08:55
World football

PSG and Borussia in the semi-finals with a rematch - VIDEO

The other two semi-finalists will be announced on today
Haaland bought a share in the company
17 April 16:26
Football

Haaland bought a share in the company

This brand, which Haaland invested in, is a hair rubber manufacturer