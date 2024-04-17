Azerbaijani wrestlers are preparing for the European Championship - in different places

Azerbaijan's U-15 national teams in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling are preparing for the European Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the Greco-Roman wrestling team is holding a training camp in Baku under the leadership of senior coach Abilfat Mammadov and coach Ilham Vezirov. 26 wrestlers were invited to the meeting in order to prepare for the continental championship. The preparatory process, which started on April 15 in the wrestling hall of the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov, will continue until the 27th of the month.

Freestyle wrestlers gathered at the Khachmaz Olympic Sports Complex. 26 wrestlers are participating in the meeting under the leadership of senior coach Namig Guliyev, coaches Elshad Allahverdiyev and Khagan Suleymanov. The preparatory process, which started on April 13, will be concluded on the 23rd of the month.

It should be noted that the training camp of both teams is held in order to improve physical fitness. The U-15 European Championship will be held in Loutraki, Greece, from May 15 to 18.

Idman.biz