Who bit Maria Stadnik and why?

The details of the disagreement between Azerbaijani wrestler Maria Stadnik and Turkish Evin Demirhan have been revealed.

This was announced by Azerbaijan’s 10-time European champion in her statement to Idman.biz.

Stadnik clarified what happened in the final of the continental championship held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania. Maria said that her opponent bit her in the decisive match: "She bit me during my move. I thought it was a coincidence. But after finishing the trick, I saw that she clenched her teeth as if she was going to tear a piece of my skin. Because she did not let out her teeth. I told it’s not appropriate, it would be taken by accident, but not on purpose. I understand her emotions, but still... I have a scar on my rib. We talked to her, she is a good girl, she understood and apologized and said that she was emotionional.”

It should be noted that Maria defeated her opponent with a score of 10:0.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz