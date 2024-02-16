17 February 2024
EN

Maria Stadnik: "I am this weight’s "greatest" in Europe" - INTERVIEW

Wrestling
Interview
16 February 2024 15:40
Maria Stadnik: "I am this weight’s "greatest" in Europe" - INTERVIEW

Idman.biz interview of Azerbaijani wrestler Maria Stadnik (50 kg), who is a 10-time European champion

- You won another gold medal at the European Championship held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania. How would you interpret your performance?

- Of course, I'm glad. Last year, when I became the European champion for the ninth time, I said that I want to raise the flag of Azerbaijan for the 10th time to raise the name of my country and sing the national anthem. As promised, I made it happen yesterday.

- What is the difference between the previous championship and the jubilee championship? You became the European champion for the 10th time. Which do you think is more valuable?

- It was a special race for me from a moral point of view. After all, it was my jubilee victory. I made history for my country, women's wrestling and my career. 10 is a beautiful number. In fact, the numbers do not differ from each other. It's just numbers, and you understand that the victory is jubilee. It was probably my last European Championship. In principle, time will tell. I wanted to end my speech on a good note. Although, 11 is also a good number (laughs).

- With this victory, you have proven once again that you have no rival in Europe. Do you agree with this?

- It cannot be said that there are no competitors. There always is. They grow up. But for now, I am the "greatest" in Europe at this weight. I have proven it 10 times. This gold motivates me.

- Was there any problem between you and the Turkish Evin Demirhan in the final, so he didn't meet you at the end?

- She bit me during my move. I thought it was a coincidence. But after finishing the trick, I saw that she clenched her teeth as if she was going to tear a piece of my skin. Because she did not let out her teeth. I told it’s not appropriate, it would be taken by accident, but not on purpose. I understand her emotions, but still... I have a scar on my rib. We talked to her, she is a good girl, she understood and apologized and said that she was in emotions.

- To what extent will the anniversary affect the Olympic championship, which is not in the collection of the championship?

- I am 35 years old and the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games are just around the corner. At the European Championship, I saw that I am in very good form for my age. I will go to Paris and everything will be fine.

- You have a large fan base. How would you share your joy with them?

- On anniversaries, you conclude the period left behind. I also want to thank all my team who have been with me during these years. Because you see me on the mat, you don't see the people behind it. These are coaches, federation, masseurs, doctors, psychologist, sparring competitors. It is a total team effort. Therefore, I thank God for making me meet such people. Their role is great in making history for my team and country. I thank everyone, of course, the Azerbaijani fans who supported me. I know how they love me. Thank you.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

European Championship: Manolova won bronze, Soltanova got no medal
16 February 22:57
Wrestling

European Championship: Manolova won bronze, Soltanova got no medal

Two members of the Azerbaijan national team fought for the medal. Elis Manolova (65 kg) was the bronze medalist of the European Championship
Who bit Maria Stadnik and why?
16 February 17:33
Wrestling

Who bit Maria Stadnik and why?

"I thought it was a coincidence"
Striking statement from Eldaniz Azizli: "I want to complete my career with an Olympic medal" - VIDEO
16 February 13:41
Wrestling

Striking statement from Eldaniz Azizli: "I want to complete my career with an Olympic medal" - VIDEO

"The dream of every athlete is to participate in the Olympic Games"
Welcoming ceremony of Azerbaijani history-makers - VIDEO
16 February 11:40
Wrestling

Welcoming ceremony of Azerbaijani history-makers - VIDEO

Azerbaijani wrestlers who went down the history in the European Championship were welcomed

Eldaniz Azizli hopes that they will end the 20-year curse – VIDEO
16 February 11:36
Wrestling

Eldaniz Azizli hopes that they will end the 20-year curse – VIDEO

"I believe that we will qualify for 60 kg and 87 kg, but..."
Eldaniz Azizli: " After knowing that I won’t wrestle, he joined" - VIDEO
16 February 09:17
Wrestling

Eldaniz Azizli: " After knowing that I won’t wrestle, he joined" - VIDEO

"Nugzari Tsurtsumia has almost a phobia for Azerbaijani wrestlers."

Most read

Braga can play against Qarabag without a captain – REASON
15 February 09:57
Football

Braga can play against Qarabag without a captain – REASON

The match Braga - Qarabag will start at 00:00
Eldaniz Azizli: "Our current Greco-Roman team is the best in history" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO
15 February 17:19
Wrestling

Eldaniz Azizli: "Our current Greco-Roman team is the best in history" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO

He also expressed confidence that the freestyle wrestling team will live up to expectations and announced his expectations for the Olympic year
Quincy Promes sentenced to six years in jail for smuggling more than 1,350 kilos of cocaine
14 February 17:35
World football

Quincy Promes sentenced to six years in jail for smuggling more than 1,350 kilos of cocaine

Former Netherland star sentenced for his involvement in cocaine smuggling

Braga defender: "5:0 or 6:0 outcome would be excellent"
15 February 11:49
Football

Braga defender: "5:0 or 6:0 outcome would be excellent"

We have to understand that this is the first match and there will be a return match