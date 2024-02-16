Maria Stadnik: "I am this weight’s "greatest" in Europe" - INTERVIEW

Idman.biz interview of Azerbaijani wrestler Maria Stadnik (50 kg), who is a 10-time European champion

- You won another gold medal at the European Championship held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania. How would you interpret your performance?

- Of course, I'm glad. Last year, when I became the European champion for the ninth time, I said that I want to raise the flag of Azerbaijan for the 10th time to raise the name of my country and sing the national anthem. As promised, I made it happen yesterday.

- What is the difference between the previous championship and the jubilee championship? You became the European champion for the 10th time. Which do you think is more valuable?

- It was a special race for me from a moral point of view. After all, it was my jubilee victory. I made history for my country, women's wrestling and my career. 10 is a beautiful number. In fact, the numbers do not differ from each other. It's just numbers, and you understand that the victory is jubilee. It was probably my last European Championship. In principle, time will tell. I wanted to end my speech on a good note. Although, 11 is also a good number (laughs).

- With this victory, you have proven once again that you have no rival in Europe. Do you agree with this?

- It cannot be said that there are no competitors. There always is. They grow up. But for now, I am the "greatest" in Europe at this weight. I have proven it 10 times. This gold motivates me.

- Was there any problem between you and the Turkish Evin Demirhan in the final, so he didn't meet you at the end?

- She bit me during my move. I thought it was a coincidence. But after finishing the trick, I saw that she clenched her teeth as if she was going to tear a piece of my skin. Because she did not let out her teeth. I told it’s not appropriate, it would be taken by accident, but not on purpose. I understand her emotions, but still... I have a scar on my rib. We talked to her, she is a good girl, she understood and apologized and said that she was in emotions.

- To what extent will the anniversary affect the Olympic championship, which is not in the collection of the championship?

- I am 35 years old and the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games are just around the corner. At the European Championship, I saw that I am in very good form for my age. I will go to Paris and everything will be fine.



- You have a large fan base. How would you share your joy with them?



- On anniversaries, you conclude the period left behind. I also want to thank all my team who have been with me during these years. Because you see me on the mat, you don't see the people behind it. These are coaches, federation, masseurs, doctors, psychologist, sparring competitors. It is a total team effort. Therefore, I thank God for making me meet such people. Their role is great in making history for my team and country. I thank everyone, of course, the Azerbaijani fans who supported me. I know how they love me. Thank you.



Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz