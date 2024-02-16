Striking statement from Eldaniz Azizli: "I want to complete my career with an Olympic medal" - VIDEO

"If Nihat Mammadli or Murad Mammadov win a license at the Baku Olympic Qualifying Tournament at 60 kg, I will return to the mat next year at the European Championship."

This was said by Eldaniz Azizli (55), a Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijani national team who was a guest of the Idman Bizde program.

the three-time world champion, who was left out of the European Championship, announced the time he will return to competitions after injury. He said that he has no intention of ending his career: "I will try to write a new history by becoming the world champion for the 4th time. For now, no serious challenge awaits me."

According to the 31-year-old wrestler, his participation in the Olympic weight class - 60 kg is not an exception: "If the license is not obtained in the first qualifying tournament, I will return myself in the second one. The dream of every athlete is to participate in the Olympic Games. Because this is the peak of the competition. I want to end my career after completing my collection with an Olympic medal. Doctors advise me to wait a little longer. It's a bit early to say anything now. Let's see what will happen."

It should be noted that Eldaniz Azizli, who suffered a chest injury last year, could not participate in the Zagreb Open before the European Championship this year.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz