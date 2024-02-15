Hasan Aliyev: "Our goal is to win a license in 6 weight classes"

"The work we do improves our results every year."

Hasan Aliyev, coach of the Greco-Roman wrestling team of Azerbaijan, told Idman.biz.

He commented on the historical result of his team in the European Championship held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

According to the young specialist, the team's result could have been better: "If Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) had not had an injury to his back, we would have expected a higher result from him. Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg) made minor mistakes in the final. If not, they would have won the title of champion. But in general, the result of our team is very great."

Aliyev said that although they have obtained two licenses for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, four more licenses are needed: "I think that our wrestlers will be able to get the necessary license at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament to be held in Baku in April. Our main goal is qualification in the 6th weight class."

He said that the athletes he had high hopes for fully justified his expectations: "For me, Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) is a breath of fresh air. We are glad that he has a replacement for our world champion Eldaniz Azizli in this weight. Our job is to be able to train a second wrestler in each weight."

It should be noted that our team, which won 3 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals, achieved the best result in the European championships.

