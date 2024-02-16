16 February 2024
Eldaniz Azizli: " After knowing that I won’t wrestle, he joined" - VIDEO

16 February 2024 09:17
"Nugzari Tsurtsumia has almost a phobia for Azerbaijani wrestlers."

Eldaniz Azizli, a Greco-Roman wrestler of the Azerbaijan national team, made this statement while visiting the Idman Bizde program.

The three-time world and two-time European champion shared interesting thoughts about Georgian weightlifter Nugzari Tsurtsumia, his main rival. He claimed that he attended the competition after finding out that his main rival in the 55 kg class, Azizli, would not be competing in the European Championship in Bucharest: "Nugzari's mother and then his father died recently. No matter how much we are principled competitors, we are always interested in each other and try to help with our problems. He is going through a difficult period. He was not in shape when he came to this race. We talked on the phone. He said that if you are coming to the European Championship, I don't want to come. If you won't attend, this is my chance. I said that I have an injury. After knowing that I won't wrestle, he went to the competition."

It should be noted that Tsurtsumia, who lost to Rashad Mammadov in the semifinals of the European Championship, was upset by the defeat in the match for the bronze medal and finished 5th.

