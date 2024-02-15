Sanan Suleymanov explained the reason for the failure in the European Championship

The reason for the unsuccessful performance of Sanan Suleymanov, a member of the Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling, in the European Championship has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the athlete himself, who weighed 77 kg.

He told the website of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation that he was injured on the eve of the championship: "5 days before the competition, I had a serious pain in the 4 mm hernia of the T9 and T10 discs in the upper part of my back. I couldn't even exercise. There are pains every day. L4, L5 and S1 discs have slipped and herniated”.



Sanan, who won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, said that the time when he will be fully ready after the injury has not been specified: "But I don't want to use any of these as an excuse for my defeat. As I am still in Bucharest, I cannot say how long the treatment process will take. I also have pain in my left shoulder and left knee. The injury in my back is already in a state of recovery. This is a lifelong injury. It is only possible to reduce the pain through treatment. I'm already used to living with these injuries."



It should be noted that Suleymanov, who started the European Championship held in Romania with an 8:0 victory over Idris Ibaev (Germany), lost to Antonio Kamenjašević (Croatia) in the 1/4 finals - 1:3.



