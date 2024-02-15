Eldeniz Azizli: "Our current Greco-Roman team is the best in history" - Idman Bizde - VIDEO - PHOTO

The next edition of Idman Bizde was broadcast. This time the guest of the program was a well-known athlete, three-time world and two-time European champion in Greco-Roman wrestling Eldeniz Azizli.

He evaluated the performance of the Azerbaijan national team at the European Championship held in Romania and talked about when he will recover from his injury and return to the mat. He also expressed confidence that the freestyle wrestling team will live up to expectations and announced his expectations for the Olympic year.

Here is the video version of the interview:

