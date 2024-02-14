European Championship: Stadnik and Kolesnik in the final

The competition of female wrestlers has started today in the European Championship held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

Idman.biz reports that two members of the Azerbaijan national team also wrestled on the mat.

Both of them qualified for the finals.

Other members of Azerbaijan, which is going to the competition with 5 athletes, will take to the mat tomorrow.

50 kg

Maria Stadnik started the fight from the 1/4 finals. The nine-time European Champion met Milana Dadashova (AIN) at the start and won with full advantage (11:0) and qualified for the semi-finals. Maria defeated Ukrainian Oksana Livacha 6:0 in the semi-finals and advanced to the finals. Stadnik will face Turkiye's Evin Demirhan in the decisive match.

59 kg

Alyona Kolesnik also joined the competition from the 1/4 finals. Katerina Jidachevska (Romania) was the rival of the three-time bronze medalist of the European championships. Azerbaijan's wrestler won and advanced to the semi-finals. Alyona won 7:3 against Patricia Gil from Poland in the semi-finals. She will wrestle with Ukrainian Alina Filipovich in the final.

It should be noted that medal matches in Greco-Roman wrestling will also be held today. Four representatives of Azerbaijan will take to the mat.

Idman.biz