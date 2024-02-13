Murad became the European champion, Rashad won silver, Beka got bronze

Today, the first winners of the European Wrestling Championship were announced.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the competition held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, Greco-Roman wrestlers competing in the 55, 63, 77, 87 and 130 kg weight categories competed for gold and bronze.

Two of our "classics" competed for gold and two for bronze. They finished the day with 3 medals. Murad Mammadov won the title of champion, Rashad Mammadov took the second place, and Beka Kandelaki won the bronze medal.

55 kg

Rashad Mammadov, who qualified for the final with two consecutive victories, wrestled for the gold medal. The debutant of the European Championship faced Moldovan Artiom Deleanu in the decisive match. He won the silver medal, losing to a strong opponent with a score of 3:5.

63 kg

Murad Mammadov, who reached the final with three victories, fought to win his first gold. The Azerbaijani wrestler, who won silver and bronze both in the world and in Europe, competed with Alexander Grushin (Ukraine) in the decisive match. Murad won the European champion of 2022 and climbed to the top of the podium.

Islam Abbasov, the silver and double bronze medalist of the 87 kg

European Championships, went to the carpet for his 4th medal. He wrestled with Jan Beleniuk (Ukraine) in the match for the third place and lost 1:2.

130 kg

Beka Kandelaki also fought for bronze today. Our wrestler, who was the third in the World Cup, faced Oskar Marvik (Norway) and won by the quality of the points (2:2) and won the bronze medal in the European Championship.

It should be noted that 3 of our wrestlers in other 5 weights who started fighting today have qualified for the final, and 1 will participate in the consolation match.

Idman.biz