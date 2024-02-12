Elchin Jafarov: "I’m not a fortune teller to predict"

14 February 2024
Wrestling
News
12 February 2024 13:08
"Azerbaijan national team went to the European championship with the strongest."

Elchin Jafarov, the former head coach of the Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling, told Idman.biz.

He expressed his views on the team that will participate in the European Championship, which will start today in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.
The 65-year-old specialist said that this competition promises a tough fight: "There are a few hours left before the start of the championship. It goes without saying that the strongest will wrestle in this competition. The Olympic Qualifying Tournament will be held in Baku in April. Therefore, athletes from different countries have achieved good results and want to come here. Because this is the dream of all strong wrestlers who could not get a license for Paris-2024. Our team is not weak, it has the title of world champion. We have high hopes for all our athletes."

According to Jafarov, due to the injury of the world champion Eldeniz Azizli, the winner of the Azerbaijan championship Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), who will participate in the championship, is also able to rise to the podium: "This is his first European championship. I think it will be successful. If Azizli took part in this championship, he would 100 percent reach the finals. Because he wanted to win the title of European champion for the third time. "Eldeniz is one of the leaders in the world."

The experienced specialist did not want to make a prediction about the number of medals: "Like a fortune teller, I cannot make a prediction in advance. Because this is sport and anything can happen here. That's why I can't say from whom exactly what result I expect. I can mention the name of an athlete. We trust and believe in all of them and expect good results from them."

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani team will be represented by 25 athletes in 3 sports at the European Championship, which will last until February 18.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

