6 December 2023
4 Azerbaijani wrestlers won gold medals in the international tournament

Wrestling
News
6 December 2023 13:03
Yesterday, the international "Tehsil" tournament among cadets in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling has started.

Idman.biz reports that on the first day of the competition, the winners of the U-15 age group in freestyle wrestling in 5 weight categories were determined.

The "Tehsil" tournament was organized by the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the opening ceremony of the tournament was held with the support of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation. Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, officials of partner institutions, representatives of the sports community took part in the event.

About 500 athletes in the U-15 and U-17 age groups compete in the competition, which is included in the calendar of the World Wrestling Union (UWW), in addition to Azerbaijan, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, France, India and Turkmenistan. During today's competitions, Azerbaijani wrestlers won in four out of five weights and Kazakhstan in one.

It should be noted that the 7-day tournament will end on December 11.

38 kg
1. Mamir Ulanuli (Kazakhstan)
2. Amin Mammadov (Azerbaijan)
3. Ali Aghayev (Azerbaijan), Muhammad Mutigulla (Kazakhstan)
44 kg
1. Khazar Safarli (Azerbaijan)
2. Muhammad Hasanzade (Azerbaijan)
3. Nihat Mammadli (Azerbaijan), Akbar Asgarov (Azerbaijan)
52 kg
1. Hasan Hasanov (Azerbaijan)
2. Rashid Nazarov (Azerbaijan)
3. Aykhan Guliyev (Azerbaijan), Muhammad Allahyarov (Azerbaijan)
62 kg
1. Ruslan Valiyev (Azerbaijan)
2. Ibrahim Babayev (Azerbaijan)
3. Nahid Piriyev (Azerbaijan), Nadir Askhatuli (Kazakhstan)
75 kg
1. Nihat Suleymanov (Azerbaijan)
2. Ibrahim Gadirli (Azerbaijan)
3. Ibrahim Agakishiyev (Azerbaijan)

Idman.biz

