The FIFA ranking of national teams has been announced

The Azerbaijani team has advanced 6 places in the FIFA ranking

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani national team has risen to the 114th rank.

The Azerbaijani team, which has 1174.22 points in its assets, has advanced 6 places. This was caused by the fact that the national team of Azerbaijan defeated Sweden with a score of 3:0 and lost to Belgium with a score of 0:5 in the EURO-2024 qualifying.

It should be noted that the list is headed by Argentina. They have 1855.20 points in their account. France is second with 1845.44 points, England is third with 1800.05 points.

Idman.biz