Mohamed Salah picks three 'dream' team-mates

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reveals the three players he would love to have as teammates in the world.

Idman.biz reports that the Egyptian forward wants to be in the same team as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the English Premier League, Salah mentioned the name of "Manchester City" player Kevin de Bruyne: "He sees the field well. I'm sure the Belgian can "find" me and pass whenever he wants. I would love to be in a team with Messi, Ronaldo and Bruyne. But I'm still trying to play my game and I don't think about anyone else."

It should be noted that Salah, who has been playing in "Liverpool" since 2017, scored 147 goals in 230 matches.

Idman.biz